‘Distribution of house sites rings in the festive cheer’

Home Minister M. Sucharitha on Thursday said the unprecedented scale of distribution of house sites in the State ringed in the festive cheer in the new year.
The Home Minister was addressing a public meeting at Budampadu after distributing house site pattas at a layout.
Stating that the massive exercise was being taken up at a cost of ₹74,000 crore to benefit 30.75 lakh beneficiaries, the Minister said that colonies would come up with all amenities, including community halls, hospital, bus shelter, school and library.
“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his padayatra, had witnessed the struggle of the people to own a house. So, he came up with the project that will ensure a house for every eligible beneficiary within three years. The pattas are being given to women, whose joy knows no bounds now,” she said.
‘Year of welfare’
Chief Whip and MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said the year 2020 would be remembered as the year of welfare and development. The YSRCP government had fulfilled 85% of the poll promises in 18 months of coming to power.
MLA Md. Mustafa, Madya Vimochana Committee chairman V. Lakshman Reddy, Municipal Commissioner C. Anuradha, RDO Bhaskar Reddy, Additional Commissioner P. Niranjan Reddy, and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath