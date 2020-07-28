‘Distribution of house site pattas on August 15’

VIJAYAWADA

28 July 2020 22:33 IST

CM hopeful of favourable Supreme Court verdict in the case

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said 30 lakh poor families in the State would be given house site pattas and the project would cost the government ₹ 22,355 crore.

Addressing a review meeting as part of the Spandana programme, Mr. Jagan said an extent of 66,842 acres of land had been earmarked for the purpose. Referring to the case in the Supreme Court, he said he was confident about a favourable verdict.

“God always helps for a good deed,” he said, exuding confidence that the government would realise its dream on August 15 by distributing house site pattas to 20 % families in the State.

He said of the total 66,842 acres, 25,462 acres worth ₹ 7,700 crore was government land, 23,262 acres worth ₹ 9,200 crore was private land, 4,457 acres worth ₹1350 crore was acquired through land pooling and 1,074 acres valued at ₹325 crore was CRDA lands.

‘Women will be owners’

Similarly, 2,686 acres of land worth ₹ 810 crore belonged to the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) and 9,900 acres worth ₹2,970 crore was acquired through possession certificates.

The Chief Minister further said that officials should gear up for the distribution process slated for August 15.

The house pattas would be registered in the names of the women of the house, he added.

The lists of the beneficiaries should be displayed at the offices of Village/Ward Secretariats and if there was a case of anybody left out, the officials should accept the application, scrutinise it and include the name based on eligibility norms.

Sand supply

The Chief Minister reminded the officials of the 72-hour time frame for supply of sand to those who place the order for it.

Pointing to backlogs, especially in East and West Godavari districts besides Guntur district, he wanted the officials to implement special drives to clear the backlogs.

The employment guarantee scheme, Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu, issues in the agriculture sector such as e-cropping, agriculture advisory committees and loans to tenant farmers also came up for discussion at the review meeting.