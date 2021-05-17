Distribution of groundnut seeds begins in Anantapur

R&B Minister launches the programme at a village

The distribution of groundnut seeds, with 40% subsidy, began all over the State on Monday with Roads and Buildings Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana handing over a bag of seeds to a couple of farmers at Duddebanda village in Penukonda mandal of Anantapur district.

Launching the programme at the Rythu Bharosa Kendram in the presence of Joint Director Agriculture Y. Ramakrishna and other officials, the Minister said that all eligible farmers would be given subsidised seeds in three phases and that the State government was committed to supporting them in all possible ways in view of the crop loss incurred during the last kharif season.

On Monday, as many as 19,184 farmers took away 16,365 quintals of K6 variety of groundnut seeds from the 329 RBKs in Anantapur district. Proper COVID protocols were maintained while distributing the seed bags, the Joint Director of Agriculture said.

In Kurnool, In-charge Collector S. Ramasundar Reddy formally launched the distribution programme in the presence of Joint Director U. Umamaheswaramma.

In all, 47,0000 quintals of subsidised seeds will be distributed in the district in three phases. The In-charge Collector said that the State government had released YSR Bharosa money to the tune of ₹274 crore in the district benefiting 5 lakh farmers.