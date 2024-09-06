Distribution of essential commodities begins in flood-affected areas in Vijayawada

Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), K. Atchannaidu (Agriculture), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism), and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) launched the distribution of essential commodities to the flood-ravaged people on the BRTS Road in Vijayawada on Friday, September 6.

Mr. Manohar said 25 kg of rice, 2 kg each of onions and potatoes and 1 kg each of sugar, lentils and cooking oil were being distributed even to those without ration or Aadhaar cards by registering the recipients’ details.

The Civil Supplies Minister said the River Krishna floods caused unprecedented damage in Vijayawada city and surrounding areas and that the government was sparing no effort in mitigating the impact of the disaster. The Civil Supplies and Marketing Departments were collaborating for the distribution of essential goods, and efforts to reach out to every affected household are under way. A total of 1,100 mini-trucks were deployed to give away the commodities, which were brought in 400 trucks from all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

