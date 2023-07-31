HamberMenu
Distribution of ₹1,729-crore social security pensions to begin in Andhra Pradesh on August 1

62.77 lakh beneficiaries to receive their pensions at their doorstep between August  1 to 5

July 31, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh government has made all arrangements for the distribution of social security pensions under the YSR Pension Kanuka scheme on August 1 (Tuesday).

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, in a statement on July 31 (Monday), said that the pension of 62.77 lakh beneficiaries for July would be paid between August  1 to 5 and ₹1,729.22 crore had been released to all village and ward secretariats across the State through the welfare corporations.

The pension amounts will be disbursed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. About 2.66 lakh volunteers and 15,000 welfare education assistants/ward welfare development secretaries will take part in the disbursement process, he said. 

Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication, Aadhar Based Facial Authentication, Real time Identification of Beneficiary System (RBIS) and Pensioner Facial Authentication would be used while distributing the pensions, he added.

The social security pensions are being given to elderly persons, widows, toddy tappers, weavers, single women, fishermen, ART (PLHIV) persons , traditional cobblers, disabled persons, transgenders and dappu artistes.

