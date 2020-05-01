Distribution of social security pensions begins

Distribution of social security pensions began on Friday as Village Volunteers began visiting houses of beneficiaries at dawn. Unlike last month, the Volunteers did not capture biometric details of beneficiaries. Instead, they took photographs of the pensioners to upload into the server and geo-tagged the details.

Specific app and geotagging

Moreover, for the first time, the government has been using a specific mobile app and geotagging in the distribution of pensions.

As many as 2,37,615 Volunteers would visit the houses of beneficiaries to hand over pensions under the YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme. The government has already released ₹ 1,421.2 crore for this. The amount was credited into the accounts of the Village Secretaries through the AP SERP.

The social security pensions are given to otherwise abled, widows and people suffering from identified diseases. If any of the beneficiaries were not available or stuck at other places due to the lockdown, the pension would be given to them through portability.