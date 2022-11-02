Distraught over not getting CM’s appointment, woman ‘attempts suicide’ in Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman identified as Arudra attempted suicide by cutting her wrist with a blade, at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday as she could not get the Chief Minister’s appointment.

A native of Rayudupalli village in Kakinada district, Ms. Arudra came to the camp office along with her wheelchair-bound daughter who was suffering from some ailment.

Ms. Arudra alleged that the gunman of a Minister and a police constable had grabbed her house and were not allowing her to sell the property and use the proceeds to provide treatment for her daughter.

She also alleged that her complaints had been ignored by the officials at the Kakinada Collectorate.

“It will cost about ₹2 crore for providing treatment to my daughter. I am disappointed as the officials have not allowed me to meet the Chief Minister. The officers at the Collectorate have not solved my problem. Now, the security personnel have stopped me at the camp office,” Ms. Arudra lamented.

Medical aid sought

After providing her first-aid, the police and other officers rushed her to a hospital, where her condition was said to be stable.

When she urged the officers to extend financial aid under the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for her daughter’s treatment, they received the petition and promised to solve the issue.

Probe demanded

Ms. Arudra further demanded that an inquiry be ordered into the harassment she was allegedly being subjected to by the gunman and the constable.

“After I submitted a petition during the Spandana programme, the police registered a case against the gunman and the constable. But there is no progress in the case. The accused have started harassing me more,” Ms. Arudra alleged.

Persons in distress or having suicidal tendencies may dial ‘100’ for counselling.