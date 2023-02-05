HamberMenu
Dissident YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy backs demand for Amaravati as sole capital of Andhra Pradesh

February 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali
A delegation of farmers from Amaravati greeting Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in Nellore on Sunday.

A delegation of farmers from Amaravati greeting Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in Nellore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Dissident Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has backed the demand of Amaravati farmers for making Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The MLA told a delegation of farmers leaders who met him on February 5 (Sunday) that he would join their struggle against the three-capital move of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

“I will take part in a long march for the cause as and when decided. It is unfortunate Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to suppress agitation by using police force,” he said even as the government announced its decision to start functioning from Visakhapatnam soon.

The MLA said having capital at three places would only lead to confusion. The State needs a big capital on the lines of cities such as Hyderabad or Bengaluru to emerge as a major growth centre, he added.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy claimed that trouble for him began after he offered logistics support to the farmers who embarked on a padayatra from Amaravati to Tirupati reached his Assembly constituency. “Kakani Govardhan Reddy who put hurldes for the Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam padayatra then was rewarded with a Cabinet berth,” alleged the MLA.

