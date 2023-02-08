Dissident YSRCP legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy takes phone tapping issue to Centre’s notice

February 08, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - NELLORE

Dissident YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from the Nellore Rural Assembly segment has urged the Union Government to order a probe into the “tapping of his phones at the behest of the party leadership in the State.”

Addressing the media here on February 8 (Wednesday), Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he had written to the Union Home Ministry in this regard.

Stating that he had sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to explain how his phones were being tapped, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he would go New Delhi as and when he gets an appointment.

“For the sake of transparency, the YSRCP government should, on its own, urge the Centre to order an investigation,” he said.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy further said he continued to receive threatening calls after he decided to part ways with the YSRCP.

‘Corporators being harassed’

“The corporators who have decided to sail with me in the political journey are being subjected to arm-twisting. They are being threatened with foisting of criminal cases and opening of rowdy sheets,” he alleged.

‘’Those who are with me have taken the decision after fully understanding the consequences of supporting me in my fight for justice in a democratic manner,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy said, adding ‘‘we will face such cases legally and politically.”

He said trouble had started after he extended support to the Amaravati farmers when their march to Tirupati passed through his constituency. “This was not to the liking to the party leadership,” he added.

‘Projects stalled’

Development projects in his constituency had come to a standstill as officials of the Finance Department stopped releasing funds even for project that had been given the green signal by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

He further said that the ₹15 crore sanctioned for a mosque on the Barashahid Masjid premises was not released though he had waited for several hours in the office of a senior official in the Finance Department on January 2.

Protest plans

Mr. Sridhar Reddy said he, along with the members of the Minority community, would stage a protest in front of the Collector’s office on February 17.

The MLA said he, along with his supporters, would also stage a demonstration in front of the office of the Roads and Buildings Department on February 25 to protest against the “bad condition of roads due to non-release of funds by the government for repairing them.”