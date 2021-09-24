Dissidence in YSRCP surfaces ahead of swearing-in of MPP presidents

ANANTAPUR / KURNOOL

24 September 2021 00:44 IST

A few members-elect protest after being ‘denied’ the post

Dissidence in the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Kurnool and Anantapur districts has come out in the open as a few party leaders aspiring to be Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) presidents either protested or threatened to quit the party altogether on Thursday, a day before the swearing-in for the posts.

Kummarivandlapalli MPTC member-elect Battala Ramalakshmamma on Thursday told the media that she had quit the YSRCP in protest against her not being given the MPP president post. She claimed that Kadiri MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy had promised her the post prior to the elections.

“Mr. Sidda Reddy had made me contest the elections by promising the MPP chief post and I won with a handsome margin. Now, the MLA is trying to give the post to someone from his community,” she told the media.

However, she promised to abide by the decision of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after YSRCP senior leaders got in touch with her.

Meanwhile, in Gudur Mandal of Kurnool district, K. Nagulapuram MPTC member-elect L. Narasimha Reddy staged a dharna, accusing Kodumur MLA Sudhakar Babu of denying him the Gudur MPP president post. Mr. Narasimha Reddy, along with his supporters, demanded that the YSRCP district in-charge Minister P. Anil Kumar must intervene and ensure justice.

Toss of coin

At Chilamattur Mandal Praja Parishad, MLC Shaik Mohammed Iqbal brokered peace and chose three MPTC members-elect to be to the MPP presidents by turns. Purushottam Reddy got the first chance after a toss of coin.