Dissidence factor looms large for YSRCP in Sullurpeta

January 23, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Notwithstanding the stern warning issued by the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) regional coordinator V. Vijay Sai Reddy recently, the ‘dissidence factor’ appears to loom large over the coastal constituency of Sullurpeta in Tirupati district.

The two-time MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah is struggling in the constituency as several senior party leaders want his removal from the poll fray this time. From verbal sparring in internal meetings, the rivalry also spilled over to the streets with the dissidents publicly clashing with the group supporting to the MLA.

Moreover, the recent meeting organised by the dissidents at a mango orchard came as a bolt for the legislator, where they raised slogans like ‘Jagan Muddu, Sanjeevaiah Vaddhu’, they clearly expressed loyalty to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, but openly criticised the MLA for being ‘partisan’ and not including all sections of the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior leaders like Katta Sudhakar Reddy, Sreemanth Reddy, Rammohan Reddy, K. Janardhan Reddy, Sekhar Reddy and Md. Rafi voiced strong resistance to Mr. Sanjeevaiah’s candidature. One leader, requesting anonymity, claimed that Mr. Sanjeevaiah filed cases under the SC/ST Atrocities Act against his own party members. Referring to the MLA’s brother K. Vijaykumar joining the ‘Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’ (VCK), a pro-Dalit party of Tamil Nadu, the dissident leaders wondered how could YSRCP leadership lose sight of this development.

Party’s blessings

However, despite the firm resistance, Mr. Sanjeevaiah seemingly continues to enjoy the party’s blessings, as is visible from Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy openly vouching for his candidature and extending a clear warning to the dissidents. “Mr. Jagan’s verdict is final and it is upon every party activist to adhere to party discipline,” was his final word.

Upon being asked if the revolt against him died down, Mr. Sanjeevaiah told The Hindu that he expected it to happen any time since the party leadership made it clear that indiscipline would not be tolerated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.