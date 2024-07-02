Disquiet in TDP’s ranks as YSRCP leaders welcomed into ruling party in Punganur

A sense of disquiet is palpable in the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) ranks in the district in the wake of the party leadership’s decision to allow the entry of Municipal Chairperson Aleem Basha and ten councillors from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) into the ruling party’s fold in Punganur Assembly constituency.

The decision to allow the entry of the YSRCP leaders into the TDP has sparked criticism from within the ruling party, with apprehensions among cadre that they would now be superseded by the new entrants.

Punganur is considered to be an important constituency and has been a focal point of political dynamics since the reorganisation of constituencies in 2009. Former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has been a dominant figure in this region, winning four consecutive elections and playing a significant role in Andhra Pradesh politics. After joining the YSRCP in 2011, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy became influential among party cadre, and came to be known as a go-to man in several districts of the Rayalaseema region. The recent general elections witnessed a close contest between the YSRCP and the TDP, with Mr. Ramachandra Reddy narrowly escaping defeat.

The murmurs of dissent within the TDP ranks can be traced back to their opposition to Mr. Ramachandra Reddy’s influence, which led to tensions and clashes between YSRCP and TDP cadre during TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project in Punganur last year.

This resulted in legal action being taken against TDP leaders, intensifying the party’s resolve to launch an all-out offensive against the YSRCP in Punganur. While that resolve translated into victory for the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in four out of seven Assembly seats in Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency, it was not enough to hand a defeat to the YSRCP strongman who retained his constituency of Punganur.

The TDP cadre, who are still bitter about their loss in Punganur, are left wondering why the party was in such a hurry to accept the YSRCP leaders into their ranks instead of introspecting over its loss in the Assembly constituency.

“As many as 12 false cases were foisted against me by the YSRCP when it was in power. I was subjected to physical harassment also. In spite of all that, we put up a brave face and continued to staunchly oppose the YSRCP. Now, those very people who we stood up to are now being welcomed into the TDP. This is quite pinching. The grassroots workers are feeling hurt,” said a TDP cadre from Punganur town, requesting anonymity.

“The YSRCP leaders who harassed us with fake cases, assaults and lathi charges are now joining our party. This has sparked intense frustration among our cadre,” said another leader, also requesting to remain unnamed.

In June, TDP cadre along with their allies JSP and BJP had staged protests twice in Punganur, vowing to prevent Mr. Ramachandra Reddy and his son P. Midhun Reddy, who is the Rajampeta MP, from entering Punganur. This forced the police authorities to detain the father-son duo to their residence in Tirupati, foiling their attempts to meet the YSRCP cadre in Punganur.

Amid these developments, there are allegations regarding the intentions of the YSRCP leaders joining the TDP, with speculations of ulterior motives and attempts to “escape punishment for their previous wrongdoings.”

The situation underscores the imperative need for the TDP high command to address the concerns and discontent within its ranks, as the ramifications of internal discord could have far-reaching implications and pose a challenge to the party’s political standing in Rayalaseema, with elections to the local bodies expected shortly.