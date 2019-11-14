‘Display of customer care number mandatory on all products’

Legal Metrology Department Deputy Controller N. Janardhana Rao and Assistant Commissioner S.M. Radha Krishna on Wednesday said that display of customer care numbers of different companies was mandatory as per the government order. He said that many shop owners were not taking responsibility for inferior quality, underweight and other problems.
Speaking to the media here, Mr. Radha Krishna said that companies should print their customer number on the respective products and it should be promptly displayed by the shop owners also. According to them, the department booked four cases in Saluru for not printing details such as quantity and customer care number on oil and rice packets. Inspectors Ch. Varaprasad and A. Balarama Krishna were present during inspection of shops.
