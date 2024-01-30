ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissal of SLP by Supreme Court is a blow to State Government: Varla Ramaiah

January 30, 2024 05:48 am | Updated 05:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TDP polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah said that the dismissal of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in the Supreme Court against the grant of anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment scam case was a major blow and an embarrassment to the State government, and added that it exposed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)‘s politics of vengeance.

In a press release on Monday, Mr. Ramaiah stated that the filing of the SLP was a wastage of public money by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was bent on troubling Mr. Naidu in the run-up to the elections, and suggested to him to rethink before resorting to such tactics again.

According to Mr. Ramaiah, the apex court observed that an appeal in the case arising from the same FIR involving the other accused was already dismissed last year, and the Bench was not inclined to entertain the State’s appeal in the present instance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US