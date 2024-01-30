Dismissal of SLP by Supreme Court is a blow to State Government: Varla Ramaiah

January 30, 2024 05:48 am | Updated 05:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah said that the dismissal of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in the Supreme Court against the grant of anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment scam case was a major blow and an embarrassment to the State government, and added that it exposed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)‘s politics of vengeance.

In a press release on Monday, Mr. Ramaiah stated that the filing of the SLP was a wastage of public money by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was bent on troubling Mr. Naidu in the run-up to the elections, and suggested to him to rethink before resorting to such tactics again.

According to Mr. Ramaiah, the apex court observed that an appeal in the case arising from the same FIR involving the other accused was already dismissed last year, and the Bench was not inclined to entertain the State’s appeal in the present instance.