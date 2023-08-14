August 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, on Monday, said that he was dismayed at the “repeated lies” being spewed by Mr. Pawan Kalyan on the Rushikonda issue alleging that the latter was spreading false information as he was dancing to the tunes of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“He (Pawan Kalyan) is making an issue out of nothing with a motive to benefit TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and has no sincerity. He is under the charm of Mr. Naidu”Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy State general secretary, YSRCP

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP party office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said: “He (Pawan Kalyan) is making an issue out of nothing with a motive to benefit TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and has no sincerity. He is under the charm of Mr. Naidu.”

Instead of introspecting his defeat in Gajuwaka in the last election, Mr. Pawan Kalyan is making wild allegations against the State government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he is not interested in winning the elections, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSRCP leader also cautioned Mr. Pawan Kalyan not to mistake the public turnout for his meetings as his political supporters.

‘Naidu’s new drama’

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, referring to Mr. Naidu’s letters to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the attacks on him as Mr. Naidu’s “new drama” .

“In the 10-page letter, Mr. Naidu recounted all the news reports published in papers of his choice. Mr. Naidu asserted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would not be allowed to enter Andhra Pradesh while he was Chief Minister. Now, he is the one demanding a CBI enquiry. There is no truth in his letters,” he added.

On YSRCP’s tweet

Meanwhile, the TDP has pointed out that the YSRCP had deleted its tweet that the secretariat building and other government structures were being constructed at Rushikonda.

In retort, the YSRCP tweeted saying that it was a human to err and so the tweet was deleted. It further said that the party has the courage to admit its mistakes and explain the issue to the public.

The YSRCP, however, never took up any false propaganda to mislead people, the YSRCP tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.