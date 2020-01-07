‘Disha’ Special Officer gets down to business

Disha Special Officer Deepika has said that steps are being taken to implement AP Disha Act – 2019 strictly and warned the sex offenders and those who misbehave with women and girls sternly.

Ms. Deepika, A 2014 batch IPS officer, who was appointed as special officer to implement the Act, assumed office at the AP Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

Addressing the workshop on ‘Women safety – role of Mahila Mitra’, organised by Vijayawada city police, she said that the Bill passed in the AP Assembly recently was aimed at curbing crime against women and all steps were being taken to award punishment to the offenders in the time-frame given by the government.

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who presided the workshop, said that victims can send messages to Vijayawada city police WhatsApp No.7328909090, or dial 100, 112 or 181 for help.

Pat for Mahila Mitras

The Commissioner praised the Mahila Mitra groups for organising meetings in various educational institutions in the limits of each police station to enlighten the students on crime against women.

Another Disha Special Officer, Kritika Shukla, said Mahila Mitra should work in tandem with the Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, who has been appointed to address the grievances of women.

Praising Mahila Mitra members for creating awareness among the public on women protection, she said that Disha One-Stop centres would have police, legal, medical and other facilities to help the victims.

A Mahila Mitra member of Penamaluru police station, Lakshmi, said she had learnt a lot about the policing, the laws on women and child protection after joining the group.

Psychiatrist Radhika Reddy, who attended the workshop, stressed the need for change in bringing up of children to bring down the crime rate.

Caution to girls

Cyber cell circle inspector Shivaji explained how women and girls were being trapped by using fake profiles on various social media sites. He cautioned girls not to respond to strangers online and over mobile phones.

“Of late, there has been a rise in cyber frauds and some strangers are trapping women online. I request the Mahila Mitra to enlighten the girls on cyber offences,” the CI said while presenting some case studies.

Later, Ms. Shukla visited the Disha centre set up at the government hospital and enquired about the facilities at the centre.

Women faculty of various colleges, Mahila Mitra members and others spoke.

Joint Police Commissioner D. Nagendra Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of Police D. Koteswara Rao and Harshavardhan Raju, Additional DCP T.V. Nagaraju, Mahila police station Assistant Commissioner of Police V.V. Naidu and others were present.