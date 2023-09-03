ADVERTISEMENT

Disha Police thwart marriage of minor girl in East Godavari district

September 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Disha Police thwarted the marriage of a minor girl at Pullapadu village in East Godavari district on September 3 (Sunday) and convinced the parents of the girl to allow her to continue her studies.

The girl is studying intermediate first year and poverty was stated to be the reason for the marriage.

Upon knowing about the marriage of the 16-year-old girl slated for September 6, the Mahila Police of the village secretariat alerted the Disha Police. A team comprising Disha Police, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), village secretariat and anganwadi teachers visited the girl’s house and counselled her parents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They explained to the parents that the latter could be prosecuted under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 if they performed the marriage of their minor daughter.

The girl’s parents agreed to drop the marriage plan and send the girl to a college, according to a release issued by the DGP’s Office. 

“We also counselled the girl and his family members. The village secretariat and anganwadi staff will track the case,” said the Nallajarla police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US