Disha Police thwart marriage of minor girl in East Godavari district

September 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Disha Police thwarted the marriage of a minor girl at Pullapadu village in East Godavari district on September 3 (Sunday) and convinced the parents of the girl to allow her to continue her studies.

The girl is studying intermediate first year and poverty was stated to be the reason for the marriage.

Upon knowing about the marriage of the 16-year-old girl slated for September 6, the Mahila Police of the village secretariat alerted the Disha Police. A team comprising Disha Police, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), village secretariat and anganwadi teachers visited the girl’s house and counselled her parents.

They explained to the parents that the latter could be prosecuted under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 if they performed the marriage of their minor daughter.

The girl’s parents agreed to drop the marriage plan and send the girl to a college, according to a release issued by the DGP’s Office.

“We also counselled the girl and his family members. The village secretariat and anganwadi staff will track the case,” said the Nallajarla police.