Disha police stations get patrolling vehicles

CHITTOOR

28 March 2021 04:52 IST

They will help women constables in maintaining vigil at public places: SP

Superintendent of Police(SP) S. Senthil Kumar on Saturday flagged of a fleet of 50 GPS-fitted Disha two-wheeler patrolling vehicles and a mini-bus (crime scene management vehicle) at the Old District Police Office grounds here.

The bikes had been allotted to all the rural and urban police stations in Madanapalle, Chittoor, Palamaner and Puttur sub-divisions. The mini-bus, equipped with additional features such as communication network and first-aid kit, is intended for rushing to the troubled spot and for investigation purposes as and when a crime is committed.

SP Senthil Kumar said that the patrolling vehicles, manned by the women constables, would play a crucial role in tackling the menace of ragging and eve-teasing against girl students, and the staff would maintain special vigil at educational institutions and public places.

The constables would also guide girl students and women to download the Disha App and create awareness on the user-friendly features. Mr Senthil Kumar appealed to women in distress to contact the police through Disha App, or by Dial 100.

Additional SP D.N. Mahesh, Deputy SP (Chittoor) N. Sudhakar Reddy, senior police officials from traffic, crime and armed reserve wings were present.

In Kadapa, SP K.K.N. Anburajan flagged off 50 two-wheelers and a mini-bus at the District Police Office. He said that the patrolling vehicles will cover all major centres across the district, focusing on making the police stations more women-friendly and approachable.

Kurnool, Anantapur

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli on Sunday formally launched two-wheelers for Disha police stations in Kurnool.

“Out of the 78 Law and Order Police Stations in the district, 60 stations have got women’s help desks and the vehicles will help women constables from these stations reach the crime spot on time,” the SP said.

In Anantapur District, the Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said women’s safety would be given the highest priority and 61 police stations in addition to the Disha Station in the district headquarters were being equipped with new patrolling vehicles. On Thursday he launched 61 two-wheelers and two Toofan vehicles for Quick Response Teams.