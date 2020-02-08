Disha police station will be people-friendly, says Chittoor SP

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Saturday said that the Disha Police Station in Chittoor would be people-friendly, involving the services of the voluntary organizations, teachers and functionaries of the women and child development aspects.

Speaking to the media here, after taking part in the video conference with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of launching the Disha Police Station at Machilipatnam, the SP said that in view of the growing incidence of crime against women, these police stations would be given more teeth to curb the menace.

Mr. Senthil Kumar also added that the district police had already initiated several measures to work towards this goal, such as holding a series of awareness events focusing on women’s rights and sensitizing them about the helplines working for their protection.

Goodwill gesture

The new Superintendent of Police (Tirupati urban), A. Ramesh Reddy, who took charge on Saturday, said that he had taken a decision to contribute half of his salary to support the education of the poor and downtrodden students.

He said that apart from giving top priority to maintaining law and order, due importance would also be given to develop Disha Police Station and instil confidence among women and children.