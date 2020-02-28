Disha police station launched in Ongole

ONGOLE

28 February 2020 21:37 IST

Network being created for early investigation of crimes against women, children: Balineni

The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill adopted by the State Assembly has started yielding positive results in ensuring safety and security for women, according to State Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Launching a Disha women’s police station, a special capacity institution here on Friday, he said the progressive legislation enacted in the wake of the gangrape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian, had emerged as a model for other States.

“A vibrant framework is being created to complete investigation into heinous crimes against women and children in seven days and trial in 14 days. Setting up of a a series of police stations in the districts exclusively to deal with gender crimes has put in place a congenial ecosystem to ensure speedy justice to the victims,” he explained.

Abhay launched in Ongole on a pilot basis to drop stranded women at their homes in the dead of night would be replicated in other districts also, he said.

District Collector P. Bhaskar said a dedicated court to deal with gender crimes would be put in place soon.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said women in distress could file complaints in any police station of their choice. The police station headed by two Deputy Superintendents of Police and comprising five sub-inspectors. would take cognizance of their complaints and ensure speedy investigation.

“We are fully geared to meet the deadline set for completing the probe,” he said, adding an additional forensic science lab had been set up to cut down on delays in investigation. Mahila Mitra Committees were formed at the grassroots level to coordinate with the police. He urged women to download the Disha SOS app from Google play and use it in any emergency situation.