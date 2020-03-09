Disha Police Station inaugurated in city

VIJAYAWADA

09 March 2020 01:05 IST

1,022 appeals for help made via Disha App in State

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz stressed the need for ensuring a safe environment for women, who were spearheading in all the fields.

Mr. Imtiaz along with the Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Disha Special Officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil and others inaugurated the district’s second Disha Police Station set up in place of the Police Control Room on M.G. Road in the city on Sunday.

He said women were at the forefront in clinching opportunities in all the sectors setting an example for the rest. He called upon women to use the Disha App whenever necessary to alert police.

Mr. Tirumala Rao said that the State police were considering this year as the ‘Year of Women Safety’ and increased focus on making women feel safe.

He said necessary arrangements would be made by the time Disha Act comes into force.

Ms. Deepika Patil said that so far 18 Disha Police Stations across the State had been inaugurated in a month. The department received 1,022 appeals for help via Disha App and 39 of them led to the registration of FIRs, she said.

In one case, men who noticed a woman in trouble used the app and alerted police and helped her, she said.

Ms. Krithika said that counselling and one-stop centres and other facilities were being established at the Disha Police Stations.