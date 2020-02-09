Disha police station fast coming up in Vizianagaram

A Disha police station is fast coming up in the Cantonment Police Grounds under the direct supervision of Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari to ensure speedy justice to women victims of sexual harassment. A DSP rank official assisted by three sub-inspectors and 45 police personnel would take up the cases registered here under the Disha Act-2019.

A Disha One Stop Centre has been set up at the District Medical and Health Office and it would function under the supervision of the Women and Child Welfare Department. The two facilities are expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon, according to officials.

Ms. Raja Kumari said that the Disha Act was a boon for women who face all kinds of challenges in their day-to-day life. “I request all women and girls to download the Disha App. They can enter their details in case of emergency. The police department will help them even by providing transport facility if needed,” she added.

Vizianagaram Bar Association former president Kantubhukta Srinivasa Rao said that quick investigation and completion of legal formalities within 21 days would act as a deterrent and make habitual offenders to think twice before indulging in crimes against women.

Awareness meets

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao said that the commission had been holding meetings in colleges to create awareness about the Act and the exclusive police stations being set up for Disha-related cases.

Vizianagaram Child Welfare Committee member V. Lakshmana Rao, members P. Chittibabu and P. Varalakshmi expressed happiness over establishment of a Disha police station in the town. “Many minor girls are becoming victims of sexual harassment and many ghastly incidents are being suppressed in villages. We urge the government to give publicity to POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act-2012 along with the Disha Act,” said Mr. Lakshmana Rao.