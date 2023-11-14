Disha Police reach out to woman in distress in eight minutes in Vizag

November 14, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Disha Police came to the rescue of a woman who was being followed and harassed by a man on her way back home in MVP Colony of Visakhapatnam, on November 13 (Monday).

As per the information, the woman, mother of two children, is working at a restaurant in MVP Colony. She had been harassed by her co-worker, identified as Sumit Kumar, for long. Despite her repeated objections, Sumit Kumar had been allegedly pestering her to marry him.

On November 13 (Monday), Sumit Kumar allegedly accosted the woman when she was returning home from work. Terrified, the woman called the Disha Police, which reached the spot within 8 minutes and took the man into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumit Kumar was sent away after counselling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.