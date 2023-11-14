ADVERTISEMENT

Disha Police reach out to woman in distress in eight minutes in Vizag

November 14, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The co-worker of the woman, who was allegedly harassing her, was taken into custody

The Hindu Bureau

The Disha Police came to the rescue of a woman who was being followed and harassed by a man on her way back home in MVP Colony of Visakhapatnam, on November 13 (Monday).

As per the information, the woman, mother of two children, is working at a restaurant in MVP Colony. She had been harassed by her co-worker, identified as Sumit Kumar, for long. Despite her repeated objections, Sumit Kumar had been allegedly pestering her to marry him.

On November 13 (Monday), Sumit Kumar allegedly accosted the woman when she was returning home from work. Terrified, the woman called the Disha Police, which reached the spot within 8 minutes and took the man into custody.

Sumit Kumar was sent away after counselling.

