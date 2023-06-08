Disha Police foil three child marriages in 10 days in Andhra Pradesh

June 08, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

In a swift action, the Disha police stopped three child marriages within ten days in the State. They counselled the parents and rescued the girls.

The police, in association with the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials, have taken steps to ensure follow-up action in all three cases.

On May 26, police received an alert via Disha SOS from a woman. The caller alerted the police about a child marriage at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district.

Police rushed to the house which was decked up for the wedding, and convinced the parents to stop the marriage.

In another case, the child bride alerted the police through Disha SOS at Penamaluru in Krishna district on May 28.

On receiving information, the Integrated Child Protected Services (ICPS) officials stopped the marriage. When the groom had an argument and created tension at the girl’s house, the victim alerted the police, who rescued her.

The minor girl thanked the police and the WD&CW officers for stopping her marriage.

The Disha police stopped the marriage of an Intermediate girl student, at Venkatapuram village in Kamavarapukota mandal of Eluru district on June 5. The wedding was supposed to take place on June 8.

The girl complained that her parents planned to perform the marriage against her wishes and urged the officials to rescue her. She thanked the police for responding to her call and coming to her help.

Police also responded to Disha SOS alerts on kidnap, and harassment by loan app agents, harassment and missing cases and saved the victims, said Director General of Police, K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

The officers reacted to Disha SOS alerts, reached the places within no time and took the accused into custody, the DGP said.

