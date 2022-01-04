Disha police attend 11,000 calls

KAKINADA

04 January 2022 00:16 IST

East Godavari SP M. Raveendranath Babu on Monday claimed that the Disha police personnel had attended more than 11,000 calls received from women across the district since early 2021.

The calls received by the Disha police control room included those from women in need of security and on anti-social activities.

Nearly 10 lakh women and girls downloaded the Disha mobile applications in the district and all of them were being protected by the police from any threats round the clock.

Advertising

Advertising