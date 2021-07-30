Disha One-Stop Centre opened

Trained staff will be available round the clock at the centre

A Disha One-Stop Centre, with facilities like a central administrative unit, medical examination, DVcell, etc., was inaugurated in Guntur on Thursday.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha and Minister for Home and Disaster Management M. Sucharita inaugurated the centre on the premises of Mahila Pranganam here.

The Ministers said that such one-stop centres would be set up across the State and they would have all facilities so that women in distress could be provided relief. Trained staff would be available round the clock at the centre. Each centre would have 19 trained personnel, they said.

“The idea to have a one-stop centre has been conceived by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had brought revolutionary changes in the Acts related to women safety. Andhra Pradesh is the first State to enact Disha Act and establish Disha Police Stations,” said Ms. Sucharita.

Principal Secretary, A.R. Anuradha, District Collector Vivek Yadav, Director, Women and Child Welfare, Kruttika Shukla, Joint Collector, Development, P. Prasanthi and others were present.