DISHA committee resolves to ensure effective execution of Central govt. schemes

November 23, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and other members of the State-level DISHA committee during a meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and other members of the State-level DISHA committee during a meeting at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Infrastructure Scheme Advisory (DISHA) State-level Committee met at the Secretariat in Velagapudi for the first time on Wednesday. The committee members discussed the need for effectively implementing the Central Assisted Programmes in the State. The committee also instructed the concerned authorities to immediately bring to its notice the issues faced in executing the Central programmes.

Budi Mutyala Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister (Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) who organised the first meeting, stated that the committee, with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as its chairman, has been playing a pivotal role in bringing the Central programmes to the people. 

In this meeting, the committee members including BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, MLAs Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, Burra Madhusudhan Yadav, Maddali Giridhara Rao and others participated. Officials from agriculture, education, civil supplies, revenue, women and child welfare, panchayat raj and rural development, rural drinking water supply, environment, housing and other departments were also present.

