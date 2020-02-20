After AP, Maharashtra to bring out Disha law

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeting Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at his camp office near Vijayawada on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA

20 February 2020 22:36 IST

Enacted after the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the Disha law seeks to conclude the trial in such heinous crimes to 21 days.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has described the Disha Bill brought out by the Andhra Pradesh government as a historic initiative and expressed confidence that it will go a long way in curbing the atrocities on women.

“Maharashtra is planning to enact similar legislation to prevent heinous crimes against women,” he has said while complimenting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the such a bold step of giving harsh punishment to the offenders.

At a meeting with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Thursday, Mr. Deshmukh said legislations like the Disha Bill were needed as the crimes against women and girls were growing and deterrent action was required.

The Disha Bill instils a sense of fear among the anti-social elements, Mr. Deshmukh stated and hoped that it would show the way to other States in tackling the menace of crimes being perpetrated on women and girls.

State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Women and Child Development Minister Taneti Vanita, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet and Disha Special Officers Kritika Shukla and Deepika Patil, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar, Director-General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Maharashtra Women Protection Cell IG D. Pratap and IG Ashwathi Darje were among those present.

Presentation

Earlier, Mr. Deshmukh and his team of officers had an interaction with Ms. Sucharitha and Ms. Vanita, DGP Sawang and other officials at the Secretariat on the Disha Bill. Special officer Deepika Patil gave a presentation on Disha Bill to the visiting dignitaries.

Mr. Sawang said the government had not only passed the Disha Bill, but also revamped the whole criminal justice system to ensure the safety of women and that the governments of Delhi and Odisha evinced interest in bringing out a law on the same lines as the Disha Bill of A.P.