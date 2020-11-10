Disha App will be effective in curbing crimes against women: AP Mahila Commission Director

‘Commission keen to formulate new policies by leveraging new technologies’

Director of AP Mahila Commission Ravuri Suez has expressed optimism that the Disha App will be effective in curbing the growing crimes against women, especially rape and killing.

At a webinar on: “Crimes against women: Rape and brutal killings – Legal perspectives”, organised jointly by Dr. Durgabai Deshmukh Centre for Women’s Studies, Andhra University, and the AP Mahila Commission, in association with University Grants Commission (UGC), here on Monday, Ms. Suez said that the Commission was keen to formulate new policies within the new legislative framework by leveraging the latest technologies.

Calling for a halt to the growing crimes against women, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy stressed on the need of empirical research to identify various issues of public importance and thereby the reports to be submitted to the government machinery for formulation of practical solutions and policy framework.

SP Cyber Crimes, AP CID, G.R. Radhika, called upon girls to be proactive in terms of reporting crime, wherever it occurs. She stressed that young girls should be ever vigilant, to defend themselves.

The resource person of the webinar and advocate Rahimunnisa Begum explained the various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with reference to criminal law amendments, post-Nirbhaya case. She described Disha Act as a milestone in the history of the State. She felt that gender sensitivity should begin at home to curb the menace of violence against women in society.

Director of the Women's Studies Centre P. Usha announced that the centre was keen on continuation of academic activity as well as field projects with the support of government machinery.