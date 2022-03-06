Disha app to fetch discount on Women’s Day

It is an initiative launched by the police department

In a novel offer on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the police department announced discounts on select products for women who have downloaded the Disha app on their mobile phones.

The department worked out an arrangement with several retail outlets and shopping malls in the city to provide 10% discount to women on this day.

This scheme is learnt to be part of the promotional campaign taken up by the department to popularise the app that has enabled many women and girls to seek immediate police help during times of distress.

“We are displaying banners at the outlets where the scheme is available,” says Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) K.K.N. Anburajan.

The department has resolved 1,444 cases related to women’s issues and family disputes from January 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022, a sizable chunk of which is attributed to the app.

A free medical camp will also be conducted through specialist doctors on March 8 for the village secretariat staff and women police personnel.

Women’s Day at TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will observe International Women’s Day in a grand manner at the Mahati Auditorium on March 8.

The programme, which will be coordinated by Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi, turns out to be an occasion to felicitate Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha and international athlete Soujanya. Additional Superintendent of Police E. Supraja, SVU Dean of Sciences N. Savitramma and SV Zoo curator M. Hima Sailaja will address the women staff members of the TTD.