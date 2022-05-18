Disha app sees 1.25 lakh downloads in Kakinada dist. in a day

SP M. Raveendranath Babu during a special drive on the Disha app near Kakinada on Wednesday.

May 18, 2022 23:58 IST

Minister urges women to seek police help during emergency

Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao has appealed to women to download the Disha app on their mobile phones and seek help from the police during emergency.

Participating in the Disha app special drive organised in Kakinada district on Wednesday, he appreciated SP M. Ravindranath Babu and his team of officers, who successfully helped achieve 1.25 lakh registrations for the app in a day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said that the Disha app would help woman get the police help during emergency situations.

The SP, along with Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Prathipadu MLA Parvathaneni Poornachandra Prasad and Collector Kritika Shukla participated in the special drive at Annavaram.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash participated in the special drive on Wednesday.

The SP, along with other police officers, enquired about the drive at Tadepalligudem, Bhimavaram, Narsapuram, Palakol and other places.

Addressing the students, Mr. Ravi Prakash said the police had rescued more than 900 callers in the State, who alerted the police in emergency. The Mahila Police visited the educational institutions, bus stations and other public places and participated in the drive.