Disha app powerful weapon in hands of women: Minister

Every woman should know how to use it, says Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Friday exhorted women to download on their mobile phones the Disha app, designed to provide protection to them in times of trouble, and said every woman should know how to use it.

Taking part in an awareness programme organised by the Prakasam police here, he said the app was a powerful weapon in the hands of women.

Security measures

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg explained the salient features of the app and elaborated on the measures being taken by the police department for the safety of women, such as identification of 320 crime spots, setting up of Disha women police stations, speeding up investigation into cases of sexual offences, deploying crime scene management vehicles for effective probe and setting up a Forensic Science Lab for speedy reports of Disha cases.

The SP said women who travelled by cars at odd times could press the ‘Track My Travel’ button on the app when in trouble, following which the police personnel would monitor their travel and initiate rescue operation when required.

A.P. Women’s Commission member T. Ramadevi also outlined the steps taken by the State government to ensure protection for women. Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha said she would coordinate with the police department to ensure safety of women by putting in place strong security measures.

The app could be downloaded from the Google play store. On completion of registration, women could use the app even without internet connection. By pressing the SOS button or shaking the phone, the woman’s location would be conveyed to the relevant Disha call centre. Personnel from the nearest police station would extend all assistance. Women can also dial 100/112/101 through the app for help.