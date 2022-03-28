Disha app lucky draw contest relaunched

The lucky draw contest, initiated earlier to encourage women to download Disha app, was relaunched in Prakasam district by Superintendent of Police Malika Garg on Sunday.

Three women selected through the lucky draw can meet the SP over tea and exchange ideas on gender-related issues. The winners will be given away prizes and certificates. One Mahila police who facilitates the maximum number of downloads will also be rewarded on the occasion.

Noting that the app registrations in the district were low, the lucky draw contest was launched on January 31, 2022, and continued till March 8. The initiative evoked good response with more than 77,000 women downloading the app.

Announcing the relaunch of the contest, the SP said that women should register on the Disha SOS app with details such as phone number, address, alternate number, and contact numbers.

If the SOS button on the Disha app is pressed in such a situation, a 10-second voice is recorded and instantly sent to the Disha Command Control Room including phone number, address, and location. If the victim is unable to even press the SOS button, she can just shake the phone thrice. Then a message will be sent to police who will reach the spot with GPS tracking in no time.

The app has a list of police stations, hospitals, maternity centers, blood banks, trauma care centers, and medical shops.