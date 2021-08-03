Disha App helps police nab online stalker

The accused had sexually harassed around 300 women online, says SP

Police arrested a man accused of sexually harassing close to 300 women online, after one of the victims lodged a complaint through the Disha App, Kadapa Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said.

Speaking at an awareness meeting on Disha App held on Monday that was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Mr. Anburajan said the accused would strike up a relationship with women after befriending them online and later blackmail them.

Mr. Anburajan said out of the 300 victims, only one woman displayed the grit to use the mobile app in order to expose the culprit. “The accused would be booked under the P.D. Act. When faced with such unsavoury situations, women should not worry about the consequences but reach out to our call centre or use the app to get justice. You can also lodge a complaint with policewomen available at village secretariats during the ‘Spandana’ grievance redressal programmes on Mondays,” he said.

Hailing the app, Mr. Amzath Basha called it a virtual weapon in the relentless war waged by the State government against anti-social elements to protect women. He directed the officials to act in a cohesive manner to curb instances of sexual and physical assault on women and children, and domestic violence and harassment in any form. Collector V. Vijayarama Raju said the Disha App would be popularised through posters and graffiti displayed at public places. Greater awareness would help bring down the crime rate, he opined.

Mr. Basha inaugurated a facility to lodge online complaints at village and ward secretariats during the ‘Spandana’ programme, sparing the public the ordeal of running from pillar to post.