Disha app ambassadors rewarded

April 30, 2022 18:56 IST

It was a moment worth remembering for a group of Disha app ambassadors, as Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg bestowed on them attractive gifts as also certificates of appreciation.

First set of Disha Ambassadors honoured were B. Adilakshmi from Podili, who facilitated downloading of the woman-friendly app by 138 women; Easther Rani (100 downloads) and Ch Ratnakumari (66 downloads), both Ongole residents.

The winners were selected from a group of women who had facilitated downloading of the app by at least 50 women. Patting them, she exhorted them to carry on the good work. Those who ensured Disha app downloads in large numbers would get a chance to win special prizes from the police chief himself.

The scheme was launched close on the heels of an earlier one to decide on women who had downloaded the versatile app, through a lucky draw, to prod more women to download the app.

The SP exhorted the women to download the app in their own interest to ensure a more safe and secure environment for themselves taking note of the spurt in incidents of gender crime.

Ms. Garg wanted women to register on the Disha SOS app details such as phone number, address, emergency contact numbers. In case of emergency, they could simply press SOS button on the Disha app or shake their mobile phones 3 times then an alert would be instantly sent to the Disha Command Control Room, including the victim's phone number, location etc.., Then a team of police personnel would come to their rescue in no time.