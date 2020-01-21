Andhra Pradesh

Disha Act is a great weapon in the hands of women, says SP

SP B. Rajakumari with girl children at Kotta Baggam village in Vizianagaram district.

‘Develop confidence to face all kinds of challenges in life’

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari urged youngsters, particularly teenagers and women, to develop confidence to face all kinds of challenges in life. She said that their will power would help them when they were facing sexual harassment and other problems.

Along with Additional SP (Bobbili) Gowthami Sali, she stayed at Kotta Baggam village on Tuesday night as part of ‘Mee Pallelo Mee Police’ programme. Interacting with the locals, Ms. Rajakumari explained the importance of Disha Act which was aimed at ensuring quick punishment for the persons involved in rape and other anti-social activities. She asked the villagers to register complaints immediately when they were harassed by any one.

