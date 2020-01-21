Disha Act is a great weapon in the hands of women, says SP

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari urged youngsters, particularly teenagers and women, to develop confidence to face all kinds of challenges in life. She said that their will power would help them when they were facing sexual harassment and other problems.
Along with Additional SP (Bobbili) Gowthami Sali, she stayed at Kotta Baggam village on Tuesday night as part of ‘Mee Pallelo Mee Police’ programme. Interacting with the locals, Ms. Rajakumari explained the importance of Disha Act which was aimed at ensuring quick punishment for the persons involved in rape and other anti-social activities. She asked the villagers to register complaints immediately when they were harassed by any one.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.