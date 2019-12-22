Disha Act-2019 gaining popularity in North Andhra districts

Staff Reporter

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM: Several organisations, in association with the police department, have been giving wide publicity for Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act-2019, popularly known as Disha Act-2019, which was enacted to ensure speedy justice to women who face sexual harassment.

In the backdrop of Disha’s brutal rape and murder in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh government recently passed the Act to ensure speedy justice to women victims. The entire investigation would be completed within seven days, and trial within 14 days. In effect, judgement is expected to be given in 21 days. As For this, the Indian Penal Code (IPC)-1860 was amended to pave for the enactment of the new Act.

Rural reach out

With the suggestion from Vizinagaram Superintendent of Police B.Raja Kumari, many police officials have been giving wide publicity for the Act in rural areas too. Kothavalasa Circle Inspector G.Govinda Rao conducted awareness progremmes in schools and colleges with the support of Mahila Mitra Committee members.

PULSUS Group Chief Executive Officer Srinubabu Gadela appointed a committee with women techies to create awareness over the topic. “Many youngsters and women employees have become victims of sexual harassment. They can now bravely book cases against their culprits with the Disha Act-2019. The committee chalked out an action plan for rallies, meetings and interactive sessions on colleges and schools of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts,” he added.

Disha Act-2019 ensuring confidence

A non-governmental organisation Naa Vooru-Vizianagaram Founder Gummuluru Vishala said that quick justice was need of the hour for victims. “The Act has ensured confidence among women. Many provisions in the Act would help to book cases for all kinds of offences including damage to reputation of women through social media platforms,” she added.