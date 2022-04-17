Disgruntled YSRCP cadres seek Rajampeta MP’s help to end political crisis in Kuppam

They appeal to Peddireddi Mithun Reddy to check alleged excesses of local leadership

They appeal to Peddireddi Mithun Reddy to check alleged excesses of local leadership

A group of party cadres met Rajampeta MP Peddireddi Mithun Reddy at his residence in Tirupati a couple of days ago appealing to him to check the alleged excesses of local leadership in the Kuppam Assembly constituency.

The cadres said that even for trivial matters, they have to take “permission” from the local leadership. They further deplored that when they tried to meet senior party leaders in the district to express their grievances and take it to the notice of the high command, their efforts were scuttled and they were subjected to isolation in party affairs.

The party cadres, claiming zero patronage from the high command, have taken to the social media platforms to press for the “right justice.”

The meet comes in the aftermath of YSRCP leader’s suicide on April 7 that has left the lower and middle-rung party cadres disturbed. In a video, the deceased leader, Parthasarathy, who was the former chairman of the Gangamamba temple in Kuppam, reportedly talked about how he had spent around ₹35 lakh to get the chairman’s post and constitute the temple Trust Board and how he was thrown into a debt trap later.

The video also raised doubts among the party cadres as to who were the persons “bribed” by the deceased. The family members of Parthasarathy were also a disgruntled lot as the police are yet to file a case against the persons, named by Parthasarathy in the video.

The meeting of the disgruntled cadres with the Rajampeta MP has assumed significance in the backdrop of speculation that the Peddireddi family is likely to field a young member from its family from Kuppam in the ensuing 2024 elections.

Disillusionment growing among cadres

A senior party leader who was among the delegation who met Mr. Mithun Reddy said that the MP had assured them that he would set up an office from his side in Kuppam soon and that the “hegemony” of the present local leadership would be checked.

It was also observed that the delegation had apprised the MP of the growing disillusionment of the cadres belonging to the Backward Classes in Kuppam with the YSRCP after the suicide of Parthasarathy.