Discrepancies found in Amma Vodi data

Certain discrepancies found in the data pertaining to a few students in the eligibility list of the second phase of the Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme has necessitated reverification.
In an order issued on Saturday, Director, School Education, Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu, said that during the process of identifying the eligible mothers, it was observed that the data pertaining to a few students in the eligibility list did not match with the details of their mothers, calling for reverification.
He asked the headmasters / principals to constitute a three-member committee, comprising the headmaster / principal, a representative of the village / ward secretariat and a representative of the Parents’ Committee, to verify if the student was properly mapped to his/her mother.
After the reverification process, the headmasters should upload the confirmed list. Since the number of children needing reverification was not more than 4 or 5 per school, the headmasters should attend on it on January 4, said the order.
