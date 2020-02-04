Discovery of temples atop Kondaveedu Fort throws light on ancient civilisation

The historic Kondaveedu Fort continues to generate interest among the historians and the recent excavation of many rock temples has given credence to the history of the fort being a citadel of power since the beginning of 11th century.

The discovery of remnants of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple atop the hill and two idols of Anjayenya Swamy and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and a tall broken statue of Kataya Vema Reddy has garnered attention, says Kalli Siva Reddy, convener of Kondaveedu Fort Committee.

The remnants of a Shiva temple was also discovered so was a pond, that has been converted into a Dargah where people still pray.

“The remnants indicate that the kings had patronised cultural forms, literature and performed many rituals for the well being of their kingdoms. We have also discovered a mandapam dedicated to Yogi Vemana,” said Mr. Siva Reddy.

Yet another temple, which caught their attention was Gangadhara Rameswaralayam, built by Miriyala dynasty. A beautiful pond constructed beside the temple and an anicut built connecting two hills, reveal the existence of a developed civilization. A mud baked wall was used to fortify the imposing kingdom. Though the discovery threw light on the hoary past of the fort, these temples continue to lie neglected.

Due to the lack of interest on part of officials, the fort has now been reduced to a mere treasure hunter’s paradise.