Discount will be given to poor cancer patients at the proposed hospital: TTD EO

Poor patients will definitely be provided a deduction in their medical bills at the state-of-art cancer hospital proposed to be constructed at Tirupati, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthansms Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

For the records, the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) would come up in a sprawling 25 acre prime land allotted to the Tata Trusts by the TTD in the vicinity of Alipiri.

The foundation for the prestigious project was recently laid by Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the presence of Chairman of Tata Trusts Ratan Tata.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Singhal said more than 50,000 people fall prey to the dreaded disease in the State alone. There is a clear mentioning of the ‘discount’ clause in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between both the stakeholders TTD and Tata Trusts.

In accordance to the agreement, the poor patients availing treatment at the hospital will be provided a flat discount of 40% on their bills.

This is the basic understanding.

Merits of case

In case if the financial position of certain section of people really does not support payment of even minimum expenses a decision will be taken depending upon the merits of the case.

In reply to another question, he said the TTD employees also can avail the benefits at the hospital and later claim reimbursement for their expenses as is being done while availing treatment at other listed corporate hospitals.