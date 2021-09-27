Discount on services at Haritha hotels for 3 days

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has announced 20% discount on their services to tourists at Haritha hotels and guest houses across the State on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27.

The discount offer is available on three days--September 27, 28 and 29.

Tourism Divisional Manager B. Eswaraiah said the visitors can avail discount on food and other services provided by the Tourism Department.

About 4,000-to-5,000 guests use the corporation services every day across Kurnool division. The APTDC has hotels at 10 places in the division, including Kurnool, Mantralayam, Srisailam, Ahobilam, Orvakal. The footfall of tourists was steadily increasing after the COVID-induced lockdown was lifted.