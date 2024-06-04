Disconnect with public, leadership crisis cost YSRCP dear

The YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) dismal performance in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections speaks volumes about the party’s disconnect with the people of the State. Going by the way it conducted itself in the past five years, the leadership crisis was quite visible in the party.

The party was limited to 10 Assembly seats (subject to a formal announcement by the Election Commission) in the current elections, a drastic fall compared to its tally of 151 in the 2019 elections.

After coming to power with a thumping majority in 2019, the ruling party, over a period of time, consciously disowned several sections of the society such as government employees, unemployed graduates, industries, forward communities, people not covered under welfare schemes, and small and big businessmen. From the start of its tenure, the party distanced itself from anything that was not part of a welfare agenda. This apart, there was no second-rung leadership apart from the party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which left the party crippled when it came to having someone with a strong understanding of issues actively interacting with the public.

Interestingly, leaders of the party were aware of this, but did not seem to worry about it.

“We don’t need anyone to connect us with our votebank. Be it employees, NGOs, the media, or anyone for that matter, we don’t care. We have benefited crores of people and our votebank is secured. We will continue to form governments for another 30 years,” said a top political functionary of the YSRCP a couple of years ago, much before there was any indication of the anti-incumbency mood that would sweep the State.

Reflecting on the results, Mr. Jagan, in a press conference on the evening of June 4 (Tuesday), said it was a mystery as to how crores of people did not vote for him despite benefiting from the welfare schemes instituted by his government.

“We benefited 53 lakh mothers, gave pensions to 66 lakh senior citizens, physically challenged people and widows, and 54 lakh farmers. I don’t know where all that affection shown by them had gone,” wondered Mr. Jagan.

The party, which had heavily banked on the nine welfare schemes, dubbed ‘Navaratnalu’, was confident that its welfare schemes and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes would ensure a smooth sailing in the elections. However, the party surprisingly ignored other key aspects such as industrial and infrastructural development, investments and job creation and also overlooked a brewing public anger over certain alleged scandals.

The massive public discontent is said to have stemmed from the following issues: rising unemployment, bad roads, alleged diversion of funds from numerous corporations, issues related to employees in general and government teachers in particular, overpricing of liquor, introduction of unknown brands and insistence on cash payment at liquor shops, ‘land and sand mafia’, and finally the A.P. Land Titling Act.

Ministers and party leaders were said to be deeply aware of these issues, but none of them reportedly dared to raise their voice or attempt to fix them.

The leadership crisis was such an open secret that a leader was heard saying, “From ward volunteer to MLA to Minister, Mr. Jagan is all in all. He knows all and will solve everything. We just follow him.”

No leader in the party was ready to own up responsibility and fix issues. Everything was left to Mr. Jagan, and the leaders just parroted the slogan ‘Why not 175?’ (winning all 175 seats in the Assembly).

The party’s strategy of demanding votes in return for the welfare schemes and DBT also did not go down well with the people, who maintained that the money being spent by the government on the schemes was coming from the public exchequer, not from politicians’ pockets. Continuous harping on the doles being handed out to beneficiaries was also not palatable to many, it was felt.

To sum it up, the YSRCP was unable to handle such a huge mandate given to the party by the people of Andhra Pradesh five years ago.

Now, the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance has been handed an even bigger mandate. Time to wait and watch how such ‘next to absolute’ power is handled by the alliance in the days to come.