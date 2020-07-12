Discoms told to speed up payment for acquired land

VIJAYAWADA

12 July 2020 23:51 IST

A concerted mechanism is needed to redress the pleas effectively, says APERC Chairman

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has asked the power utilities to strengthen the mechanism for resolving issues pertaining to paying compensation to farmers whose land was acquired for creating infrastructure, in a time- bound manner.

During a teleconference with the commission members P. Raja Gopal Reddy and Thakur Rama Singh, APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy said that though the power utilities were making good efforts in resolving such issues, a concerted mechanism needed to be evolved to redress the grievances speedily and effectively. Citing an instance, he said Prakasam Collector had conducted an inquiry pertaining to an appeal by a farmer seeking compensation of ₹48,000 for his subabul crop and got it paid by the APTransco in just 24 hours.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy advised the power utilities not to acquire farmers’ land forcefully. He ordered that the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 should be strictly adhered to during the land acquisition.

He also suggested that Energy Secretary N. Srikant organised a video-conference with all District Collectors and ensure that fair compensation was paid to the farmers who had parted with their land. “The APERC is monitoring the judgments given by various consumers’ grievance redressal forums and Vidyut Ombudsman. The failure in implementation of the judgments by the power utilities will attract the penal provisions under Sections 142 and 146 of the Electricity Act, 2003,” said Justice Nagarjuna Reddy.