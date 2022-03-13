DISCOMs told to promote energy-efficient appliances in Andhra Pradesh

Efforts should be made to check greenhouse gas emissions, says APERC Chairman

The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has asked the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to conduct a thorough study and come up with a good financing model for promoting the use of energy-efficient appliances by domestic consumers, with a focus on the widely adopted on-bill financing system.

During a review meeting here on Sunday, APERC Chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy said energy efficiency activities would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save on electricity bills. “Every possible effort should be made to achieve these goals,” he said.

Shalu Agarwal, senior programme lead at the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), one of Asia’s leading not-for-profit policy research institutions, said that the APERC deserved all praise for encouraging the consumers to use energy-efficient appliances.

The CEEW is keen on partnering with the DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh for implementing the demand-side management projects, she said.