DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh meet high energy demand of 258.340 million units on May 30 as summer peaks

The A.P.-DISCOMs have met 258.340 million units (MU) of energy demand on May 30 as the summer reached its peak and it is expected to be high in the coming days. The total demand met on the same day in 2023 was 219.441 MU. The peak demand during the day (May 30) was 13,231 megawatts at 2.17 p.m. and the peak demand met on the same day last year was 10,528 MW, according to a power supply bulletin issued by the Energy Department on Friday.

The evening peak demand met was 10,354 MW and the average demand during the day stood at 10,764 MW. Of the total demand that was met on May 30 (258.340 MU), 112.404 MU came from AP-Genco (thermal - 108.3182 MU, hydel - 1.4993 and solar - 2.587 MU). Central generating stations and Independent Power Producers together contributed 71.33 MU.