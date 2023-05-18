DISCOMs grapple with overheating of power supply equipment as mercury soars in A.P.

May 18, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As the summer reached its peak with day temperatures ranging from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius at many places and a tad higher at a few other locations, the power distribution companies (DISCOMs) are grappling with overheated transformers and power lines.

The DISCOMs are forced to resort to Load Reliefs (LRs) to prevent equipment damage, and the LRs are for far longer durations in rural areas for obvious reasons.

According to highly placed sources in the Energy Department, there was a total LR of nearly 1 Million Units (MU) on May 16 as the power supply networks cracked under the scorching heat.

Wherever the situation warranted, power cuts are being implemented on a rotation basis and their severity is more in villages. However, the disruptions are not because of any demand-supply mismatch. A total of 245 MU was supplied on May 16 and it touched 248 MU on Wednesday.

The DISCOMs are cooling off the power transformers in 33/11KV substations by injecting water and those in extra-high tension substations with the help of water motors where they are prone to overheating and tripping.

“The DISCOMs have no issue in meeting the demand. As far as the supply is concerned, they have two choices. The first one is to let the distribution transformers take overload (which will damage them) and the second is to implement LRs. Obviously they are choosing the second but are ‘rotating’ them between the urban and rural areas. Voltage fluctuations are another nagging problem faced by them (DISCOMs)“, an Energy Department official observed.

Besides, due to the soaring temperatures, consumers are using air-conditioners and air coolers for most part of the day, causing the consumption to rise steeply.

As the summer is going to be intense till at least the end of May, the DISCOMs are striving to avoid major problems but apparently they can’t prevent the overheating of power supply infrastructure.