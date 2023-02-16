ADVERTISEMENT

Discoms asked to make arrangements for sale of modern energy-efficient appliances for domestic sector  

February 16, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Aim is to save electricity and protect environment, says APERC Chairman

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy has instructed the Discoms to make arrangements as per schedule for the sale of modern Energy-Efficient (EE) appliances in the domestic sector for saving electricity and protecting the environment.

In a video-conference on Thursday with the officials of power utilities in the run-up to the 18th APERC’s State advisory meeting scheduled to be held in Tirupati on February 20, Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy said the commission was focused on balancing the interests of electricity consumers and the power utilities.

It laid special focus on creating a consumer-centric approach in the power sector, enhancing efficiencies and ensuring quality and reliable  power supply to all categories of consumers.

He emphasised on the need for the APERC and the power utilities to work together to reach the future goals and challenges, while the former tried to play its regulatory role to perfection.

The AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (AP-SEEDCO) issued tenders for the procurement of EE appliances like LED tube lights and BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) ceiling fans and air conditioners. These tenders are to be finalised by March 15.

Mr. Nagarjuna Reddy said, in order to protect the consumer interests, the APERC gave directions for automatic compensation payment to the consumers in respect of deficiency of services like fuse off calls, processing new applications for releasing new connections, wrongful disconnection of services etc.

